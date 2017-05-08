Walk This Way launches its third season with The New Adventures of Aladdin

Walk This Way – a EU MEDIA funded Project for straight-to-VoD European cinema - launches its third season with a box office smash hit to be enjoyed at home. The New Adventures of Aladdin will be available on iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft platforms, and it features French comedy celebrity Kev Adams starring as a berserk, ingenious Aladdin.

A pair of losers working in a department store as Santa lookalikes plan to rob the place after it closes. When a bunch of kids show up begging for a story, Sam launches into an improvised version of the story of Aladdin. The New Adventures of Aladdin is an irreverent mainstream remake of the classic with lots of dancing, hip-hop, a sports car-like magic carpet and a vizier with really bad breath. Co-produced and distributed by Pathé Cinema in 2015, it was greatly acclaimed by audiences, raking in, staggeringly, upwards of 30 million euros at French box offices.

This year Walk This Way will feature films for all tastes. Over 30 high quality titles will be offered in 5 collections: Unexpected Love Stories (Something Must Break, The Midwife, The High Sun), Comédies à la Carte (News From Planet Mars, Miss Sixty, Dyke Hard, A Man and His Cow, WiNWiN and Not My Day), This is War (Circles, Come What May, West, Stones for the Rampart and In the Crosswind), Documentaries (Ghostland : The View of the Ju'Hoansi, Falciani's Tax Bomb, Democracy, Reset, The Great Day, Grazing the Sky and Future Baby), and Award-Winning Dramas (All of a Sudden, You´re Ugly Too, Metalhead, Daguerreotype and Saint Georges), plus the Premium title, The New Adventures of Aladdin.